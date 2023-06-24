Photos: Brandi Rhodes Shows Off Bikini Body On Her 40th Birthday

Happy Birthday Brandi Rhodes!
On Friday, Brandi Rhodes celebrated her birthday. To celebrate her special day, she headed to Twitter and shared several photos of herself in a bikini.
Cody Rhodes’ wife and former AEW wrestler turned 40 years old. According to her tweets, she, Cody Rhodes, and their child are having a good time in Miami, FL this week.
Brandi said in the caption of one of the photos, “40 🥳🥳 My secret? Treat others with kindness and stay out of everyone else’s business. That does far more for wrinkles than any jar of cream will. (Also working out and eating well ❤️)”
You can check out the photos below:
MIAMI MAMA🏝️ 🍹 pic.twitter.com/zUhEUeI7y6
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 22, 2023
Thanks for all the birthday sweetness ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/bAtcKHjsAC
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 24, 2023
