Photos: Logan Paul, Nina Agdal Expecting First Child Together

Logan Paul made a big personal announcement to start off the week.

The WWE United States Champion surfaced on social media with some photos and an announcement that he and fiancée, Nina Agdal are expecting their first child together.

“Another Paul coming this Fall,” wrote Paul in a post via his Instagram page on Monday afternoon, which included photos with his significant other, Nina Agdal.

Responding to the post were fellow WWE Superstars and reigning SmackDown Tag-Team Champions A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller).

Theory wrote, “LOOK AT YOU!”, while Waller responded, “Congrats mate!”