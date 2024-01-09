Photos: TNA Unveils Brand New Digital Media Title

Another new TNA Wrestling championship title belt has been unveiled.
On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling revealed their brand new TNA Digital Media Championship in a special video featuring Scott D’Amore and reigning TNA Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer.
Check out the brand new TNA Digital Media Championship unveiling via the YouTube player and X post embedded below.
For those who missed it, you can also check out the Photos: TNA Unveils Brand New World Tag-Team Titles from yesterday’s unveiling.
Every other championship in the company will feature a brand new design that will be unveiled over the next few days.
.@THETOMMYDREAMER with the new TNA Digital Media Championship. pic.twitter.com/k75DCvJEet
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2024