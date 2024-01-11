Photos: TNA Unveils Brand New Knockouts Title

Another new TNA Wrestling championship title belt has been unveiled.

On Thursday, TNA Wrestling revealed their brand new TNA Knockouts Championship in a special video featuring Scott D’Amore and reigning TNA Knockouts Champion Trinity Fatu.

Check out the brand new TNA Knockouts Championship title belt unveiling via the YouTube player and X post embedded below.

For those who missed it, you can also check out the First Look Photos Of Brand New TNA Wrestling World Tag-Team Championship Title Belts from Monday’s unveiling, the First Look Photos Of Brand New TNA Wrestling Digital Media Championship Title Belt from Tuesday’s unveiling, as well as the First Look Photos Of Brand New TNA Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship Title Belt from Wednesday’s unveiling.

Every other championship in the company will feature a brand new design that will be unveiled over the next few days.