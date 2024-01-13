Photos: WWE Star Changes His Look Ahead Of His Return To The Ring

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been out of the ring since May 2023, but fans hope to see him return this year.

Strowman had neck fusion surgery in June, and last month he told Sportskeeda WrestleBinge that he’s feeling good and has been cleared to begin weight training. He also stated that he still has a “little bit of process left,” but fans can expect “the monster to come home.”

There is no set date for Strowman’s return, but when he does appear on WWE TV again, he may look different than before. Strowman has been sharing photos of himself with longer hair. It’s unclear whether he’s doing this in preparation for his return to television or because he’s tired of shaving his head.

In any case, fans on social media have expressed their opinions, with some liking the look and others believing that his bald appearance suits him better.

If you haven’t seen Braun’s photos yet, check them out below: