Piper Niven On Chelsea Green: “I Really Think She’s Done Me A World Of Good”

WWE star Piper Niven recently spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics including how working with Chelsea Green has done her a world of good.

Niven said, “Extremely important, honestly. Because there were quite a few things that gave me a bit of a confidence knock, so it turns out delusion is catchy. Being around Chelsea’s overinflated sense of self has been very good for one’s confidence.”

“Honestly, everybody needs a hype girl like Chelsea Green, because I really think being with her has helped me be more comfortable being myself around everybody else in front of the camera, in front of the crowds. I really think she’s done me a world of good.”