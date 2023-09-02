Possible Spoiler: Top NXT Star In Town Ahead Of WWE Payback

Fans watching tonight’s WWE Payback premium live event may be in for a surprise.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will face Shinsuke Nakamura, Trish Stratus will face Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match, and Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will face Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

PWInsider reports that Tiffany Stratton, the NXT Women’s Champion, is in town for the show.

Although it has not been confirmed, she may be involved in Lynch’s match against Stratus. There has been talk that WWE might do a program with Lynch and Stratton.

Stratton was spotted sitting ringside for Lynch’s RAW match against Zoey Starks on August 28th.

This comes after Stratton mentioned Lynch as a former NXT Women’s Champion in a recent promo despite never having held the title, which Lynch acknowledged on Twitter that night.