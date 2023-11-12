Possible Spoiler: Top WWE SmackDown Star Turning Babyface Soon

With the way things are going, a WWE SmackDown faction may be losing a member soon, possibly within the next couple of weeks. Please be aware that there is a spoiler at the bottom of this post.

Kairi Sane returned to WWE Crown Jewel to assist IYO SKY in retaining her Women’s World Championship. Sane’s return surprised Bayley and left fans wondering if Bayley’s days were numbered, given that she attacked SKY in 2020 during her last appearance for the company.

However, during Friday Night SmackDown, Sane apologized for what she had done and was officially welcomed as a member of Damage CTRL. Asuka later joined the group, as revealed later in the show. WWE has been hinting at tension between Damage CTRL for months, and that continued on Friday during a segment taped after the show for the SmackDown LowDown show, which airs on Peacock.

Damage CTRL was seen celebrating as Bayley was the last person to enter the room. Bayley’s body language hinted that she is not fully in control of what is going on with the group, and there are hints that she will be kicked out soon.

With Survivor Series less than two weeks away, there has been much speculation on social media about Bayley being kicked out of Damage CTRL and turning babyface, or that she will cost them the match.

The women’s WarGames match has yet to be officially announced, but according to WrestleVotes, it will pit IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka against Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and a fourth member. Becky Lynch is said to be the fourth member.