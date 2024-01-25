Possible Spoiler: Two More Names Rumored For The WWE Royal Rumble

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is rumored to return to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Sonya Deville and Jade Cargill are two more names who could appear in the women’s Rumble match. Both are reportedly scheduled to attend the show, but whether they will appear in the Rumble match is unclear.

Deville has been recovering from a torn ACL, while Cargill has been training at the Performance Center for her WWE in-ring debut.

