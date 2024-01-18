Powerhouse Hobbs Discusses Getting To Share The Ring With Sting In AEW

All Elite Wrestling star Powerhouse Hobbs spoke with Adrian Hernandez of the Sporting Tribune on a number of topics including how he has had so many childhood memories of “The Icon” Sting, but getting to compete against him in a tornado tag match was incredible.

Hobbs said, “I have so many childhood memories of Sting, but actually being in the ring with him. Him trusting me, me trusting him, and having a hell of a tornado tag match, teaming with Takeshita against Darby and Sting. Having Ric Flair in the mix. Main event match on TV. If you would have asked me two years ago, come on.”

He also talked about how payback could still come for The Icon prior to his retirement match.

“I’m good. Sting better watch out. I know he’s retiring March 3rd, so payback could still come.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)