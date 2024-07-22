Pro Wrestling NOAH UK Tour 2024: Edinburgh Card Announced

The following was issued to PWMania.com:

Pro Wrestling NOAH this week announced the card for the Scottish leg of its UK tour. On Friday, September 6th at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh, Scotland, they will host a night of thrilling matches featuring top talents from NOAH and PROGRESS Wrestling. Here’s a detailed look at the line-up:

Main Event

Kaito Kiyomiya & Masa Kitamiya vs. Jack Morris & Saxon Huxley

In the main event, the team of Kaito Kiyomiya and Masa Kitamiya will face the duo of Scotland’s own Jack Morris and the wild Saxon Huxley. Kiyomiya, a top star in NOAH, brings his technical prowess, while Kitamiya adds raw power to their partnership. Who will come out on top in the main event of the first night of the Pro Wrestling NOAH UK tour?

7th Match

Naomichi Marufuji & Grado vs. HAYATA & Tate Mayfairs

A unique tag team match sees the legendary Naomichi Marufuji teaming up with Scotland’s own Grado to take on HAYATA and Tate Mayfairs. Marufuji’s vast experience and innovative style, combined with Grado’s charisma and local popularity, will create an exciting contrast against the high-flying HAYATA and the cunning Mayfairs. Fresh off his incredible match with AJ Styles and invite to WWE Summerslam, don’t miss the opportunity to see Naomichi Marufuji in this once in a lifetime bout!

6th Match

Ricky Knight Jr vs. Manabu Soya

Rising British star Ricky Knight Jr, who reached this year’s Super Strong Style 16 final, goes one-on-one with the powerhouse Manabu Soya. This clash promises to be a hard-hitting affair, showcasing Knight’s heart and will against Soya’s brute strength and tenacity.

5th Match

Ulka Sasaki vs. LJ Cleary

In a highly anticipated singles match, Ulka Sasaki will take on Ireland’s LJ Cleary. Sasaki’s fast-paced, high-flying style will be put to the test against Cleary’s versatile and energetic approach, ensuring a captivating contest which features the UK debut for the former UFC star, Sasaki.

4th Match

Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf vs. Lykos Gym

Tag team action heats up the card in Edinburgh as Dragon Bane and Alpha Wolf battle the team of Lykos Gym, Kid Lykos and Lykos II. Expect a high-octane match filled with aerial manoeuvres and sick f*cking tag moves from both sides, with many online fans already calling this a match of the night contender!

3rd Match

Kenoh vs. Gene Munny

Kenoh, known for his intense and aggressive style, takes on the unorthodox Gene Munny. This match promises to be a unique as Munny looks to counter Kenoh’s background in kickboxing and striking prowess, and high level of physicality.

2nd Match

Axel Tischer vs. Taishi Ozawa

Former WWE star Axel Tischer (FKA Alexander Wolfe) faces Taishi Ozawa in a bout that pits Tischer’s experience and European wrestling style against Ozawa’s youthful exuberance and potential. Who will come out on top, the veteran in his NOAH debut or the young gun, Taishi Ozawa on common turf?

1st Match

AMAKUSA & YO-HEY vs. Mark Trew & Kieron Lacey

Kicking off the evening, AMAKUSA and YO-HEY team up to face Mark Trew and Kieron Lacey. This opening match will set the tone for the night, featuring a mix of high-flying action and technical wrestling from all four competitors.

This tour is a historic moment for Pro Wrestling NOAH, as it not only showcases their top talent but also strengthens their collaboration with PROGRESS Wrestling, bringing a unique blend of Japanese and British wrestling styles to fans in the UK.

Tickets for the events are available now, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots to witness this rare and exciting wrestling tour. For more details and ticket information, visit the official ticket website.