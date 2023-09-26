Producers For Matches On 9/25 Episode Of WWE RAW In Ontario Revealed

Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the September 25, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 9/25/2023

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the promo with Cody Rhodes that opened the show. The duo also produced the tag team title main event between the Judgment Day and Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens.

-Jason Jordan produced the Otis vs. Bronson Reed match.

-Shane Helms produced the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser match.

-Petey Williams produced the Tegan Nox vs. Natalya match.

-Shawn Daivari and Nick Adlis produced the Dragon Lee & Dominik Mysterio NXT North American Title mach.

-TJ Wilson produced the Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark match.

-Abyss produced the Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston match.

-Adam Pearce produced the Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell dark match.

-Bobby Roode also produced the Nikki Cross vs. Xia Li dark match.