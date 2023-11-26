Producers For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Revealed

Fightful Select revealed the producers for Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

The event was headlined by the Men’s WarGames Match between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, “The Apex Predator” Randy Orton, Sami Zayn and “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. The Judgment Day (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest, WWE NXT North American Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh) and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

Below is the list of producers:

– Jason Jordan produced the Women’s WarGames Match between “The Man” Becky Lynch, “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, “The Empress Of Tomorrow” Asuka and Kairi Sane).

– Shane Helms produced the WWE Intercontinental Title Match between WWE Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER vs. The Miz.

– Shawn Daivari produced the Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar match.

– Jason Jordan produced the WWE Women’s World Championship Match between WWE Women’s World Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes, Jamie Noble and Bobby Roode produced the Men’s WarGames Match between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, “The Apex Predator” Randy Orton, Sami Zayn and “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. The Judgment Day (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest, WWE NXT North American Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh) and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.