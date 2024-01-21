Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (1/19/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by “The Viper” Randy Orton facing Solo Sikoa in a singles match.

Below is the list of producers:

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the contract signing segment with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, “The Viper” Randy Orton, LA Knight, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and “The Wiseman” Special Counsel Paul Heyman.

– Shawn Daivari produced the tag team match between Tyler Bate and “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince).

– Shane Helms produced The KO Show segment with Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.

– Petey Williams produced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match between reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. the Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the LA Knight vs. AJ Styles match as well as the Solo Sikoa vs. Randy Orton match.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Gable Steveson vs. Cameron Grimes.