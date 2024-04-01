Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (3/29/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair taking on Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai in a singles match.

Below is the list of producers:

– Shane Helms produced the tag team match between “The Viper” Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince).

– TJ Wilson produced the Jade Cargill contract signing segment.

– Jason Jordan produced the WrestleMania XL Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship 6-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier between The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller).

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma promo segment.

– Chris Park produced the WrestleMania XL Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship 6-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier between New Catch Republic (“The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne and “The Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Angel and Humberto).

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the AJ Styles and LA Knight segment.

– TJ Wilson produced the singles match between “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai.

– Jason Jordan produced the dark match between Shayna Baszler vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

– Jason Jordan produced the dark match between Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor.

– “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne produced the WWE Speed Match between Ricochet vs. Dragon Lee.

– “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne produced the WWE Speed Match between “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Cedric Alexander.