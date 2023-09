It’s another week and another PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast! It is a full house this week as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent look at a variety of topics including:

-Grading MJF’s Title Reign

-Bryan Danielson’s full time career winding down

-LA Knight as a top star on Smackdown

-Matt Riddle’s latest legal problems

Plus the guys start a new weekly discussion called “Top 5.” This week, the Hot Tag Crew gives their Top 5 War Games teams of all time!