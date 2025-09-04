Quetzalli Bulnes Released From AAA

Backstage correspondent Quetzalli Bulnes, who previously worked for WWE as a host on Spanish-language shows El Brunch and WWE Ahora, shared a new video on her YouTube account indicating that she has been released from AAA.

Bulnes said, “My firing from WWE has affected me too much. Many friends turned their backs on me and the other person (Falbak) involved didn’t tell the truth. I was alone and sick when they gave me the news, and I don’t wish it on anyone.

She continued, “Now I was also fired from AAA, and honestly I don’t know what to do… I don’t know whether to continue wrestling or get away from it. A part of me regrets having accepted WWE’s proposal 7 years ago, because I had everything to succeed in horror cinema:

Bulnes added, “I had won an award in Los Angeles and I left everything for wrestling.”

There is currently no information regarding the reasons for Bulnes’ departure, but updates will be provided once they become available.

Prior to her time with WWE and AAA, Bulnes was an actress who appeared in several television shows in Mexico.

You can check out Bulnes’ comments in the video below.

