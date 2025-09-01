Rampage Jackson Issues New Statement On Son’s Attack Of Syko Stu

Former UFC Champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has broken his silence once again on the violent incident involving his son, Raja Jackson, and independent wrestler Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event on August 23.

In a lengthy statement, Rampage admitted that his son “took things too far” but shifted blame toward a “drunk” Syko Stu and the promotion itself for allowing the situation to escalate. He also revealed that his family has received racist death threats in the aftermath of the incident.

The incident occurred when Raja Jackson entered the ring for what was supposed to be a storyline spot but legitimately knocked out Syko Stu with a slam and followed up with over 20 unprotected punches while Stu was unconscious. The conflict stemmed from an earlier backstage altercation where Stu struck Raja with a real beer can during a live stream.

Rampage addressed that moment directly, “Yes my son took things too far, and I’m pissed at him for being a POS and the way he handled it! But if psycho [Syko] Stu wasn’t drunk and wouldn’t have hit my son over the head with a (real beer can) while he was live streaming… then Knox wouldn’t have felt like they had to make things right by letting Raja get his ‘get back’ in the ring!”

He went on to clarify that while the confrontation was staged as part of a storyline, his son crossed the line, “It was staged! But Raja took it too far! He only shook his hand and accepted psycho [Syko] Stu’s drunken apology because they said he could get in the storyline! He was told he could ‘f*** him up.’ I have witnesses.”

Rampage also condemned the threats sent to his family, “Now my family and I are getting racist threats because of all the misinformation being posted so content creators can get paid from viewers! People actually think my son just snuck in a ring in front of a live audience and picked [Syko] Stu up without permission. Get smart people!”

While defending his son against misrepresentation, Rampage also stressed accountability, “My son should face the consequences for going too far, he knows better! That’s why he didn’t tell me anything about the storyline.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the matter. Stu, who suffered a fractured maxilla bone, significant dental damage, and head trauma, was released from the hospital this week and is recovering at home. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist with his medical expenses.