Randy Orton Explains What Led To Him Changing His Mindset In WWE

WWE legend Randy Orton spoke with Ultimate Kiko at Culture Kings while in Las Vegas, Nevada for WrestleMania week.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On when he realized he was a main event star in WWE: “Well, that would have been a while ago. Um, I think brushing elbows with the likes of Ric Flair and Triple H and even Batista in Evolution. That got started in ’03. I had an injury about 6 months after I debuted. Almost ruined everything. And I came back and I think my first match back after a four month recovery, I was in a match with the Dudley Boyz, against me and Batista, and both me and Dave got injured in that match. I broke my foot clean in half. Batista tore his tricep and this whole idea of Evolution, I thought that was it. I knew coming back from the shoulder that we were going to get this thing going. But then I broke my foot. I was out another four months. So I think when I came back and I realized that they just stopped everything in its tracks — and even though I was out with two separate injuries in a short amount of time — that they were waiting for me to return just to be part of this group Evolution with the likes of Ric Flair and Triple H. That’s when I realized, oh maybe I got something here that I didn’t see it in myself at the time, but I knew that they saw it in me.”

On changing his whole mindset: “And I think that’s when I realized that, oh, I’ve got a fighting chance. I’m not going to make it a fact that I’m injury prone. For a while there, it was I was labeled injury prone. And I mean, I’m talking 20 years ago. I’ve had my injuries. We all have. But the resiliency of being able to come back and do it for years, maybe get something repaired, fix a knee, a spine, a shoulder, whatever. But then to put the boots back in on, get in the ring and do it again. That resiliency, I feel like that’s a rare thing in our business for someone to have 20+ years, and do it at the level I’ve done it for as long as I’ve done it.”