Randy Orton Says Dominik Mysterio’s Future In WWE Is A Bright One

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio has a “hell of a future in WWE.”

That’s what “The Apex Predator” thinks.

Randy Orton offered high-praise for The Judgment Day member and son of WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio during his recent one-on-one sit-down interview on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump.

“Oh my god, that kid’s got a hell of a future,” Orton said of Dom-Dom. “We haven’t even seen anything from him yet, and he’s already done so much.”

Orton continued, “The reaction he gets from the people, I’ve been able to work with him on some live events, and the kid’s good. He’s good. He’s got the future by the balls.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.