Raquel Rodriguez Reveals She Has Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS)

Raquel Rodriguez revealed on her Instagram account that she has Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). She stated that this has prevented her from doing things she enjoys, such as working out and wrestling. Rodriguez stated that her family has been her most important support system. Rodriguez also stated that she will reveal more information once she has a better understanding of what is going on.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology defines mass cell activation syndrome as “a condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing and severe diarrhea. High levels of mast cell mediators are released during those episodes.”

You can check out her post below: