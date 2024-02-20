Raquel Rodriguez Wins Last Chance Battle Royal, Earns Spot In Women’s Chamber Match

By
Matt Boone
-

Raquel Rodriguez is back!

The women’s Superstar made her return as one of the entrants in the Last Chance Women’s Battle Royal on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Rodriguez would go on to win the match, last eliminating Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

The Women’s Chamber match will feature Naomi, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton and Raquel Rodriguez competing to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s World Championship, currently held by Rhea Ripley, at WrestleMania XL.

