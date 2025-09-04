Reason Why AEW Star Missed Dynamite Revealed

One-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Katsuyori Shibata, was noticeably absent from this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. His partners in The Opps, Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs, appeared on the show for an in-ring confrontation with HOOK, but Shibata was not in attendance.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Shibata missed Dynamite because he was back in his home country of Japan, taking part in the annual “Takayamania” benefit show. The event is held to raise funds for legendary wrestler Yoshihiro Takayama, who was paralyzed from the shoulders down following an in-ring accident in 2017.

Meltzer explained, “Shibata was not there because he was in Japan for the Takayamania show. It’s the benefit show for Yoshihiro Takayama and that’s why he was not on the show tonight.”

The “Takayamania” foundation was created by DDT Pro-Wrestling and Takayama’s longtime friend and tag partner, Minoru Suzuki, to help with ongoing medical costs and to support Takayama’s family.

Meanwhile, on Dynamite, HOOK confronted his former stablemates Joe and Hobbs about being replaced in the group. Joe told HOOK that the opportunity to add Hobbs was too big to pass up, but assured him that they would always have his back. The tense segment ended with HOOK storming out of the ring.