Reby Hardy Says Man Threatened To “Shoot” Her Outside Family Home

Reby Hardy, the wife of TNA star Matt Hardy, shared a frightening experience on Instagram after encountering a man parked outside the couple’s home who allegedly hurled slurs at her and threatened violence.

“This psycho was staked out in front of my house, called me a slur, and then threatened to SHOOT ME for asking what he was doing on my property,” Reby wrote in a post recounting the incident.

She also included a screenshot of a social media comment from someone insulting her, responding with sarcasm and urging people to “touch grass” if they believed the situation was acceptable. Matt Hardy later weighed in on the matter, commenting simply: “It’s NEVER ok.”

The incident serves as another troubling example of the ongoing issue of fans — or strangers — showing up uninvited to the private homes of public figures. While celebrities may share aspects of their lives online, their residences remain private spaces, and unannounced visits can lead to dangerous confrontations like the one Reby described.

Similar incidents have been reported by other wrestlers and entertainers in recent years, underscoring the need for boundaries and respect for personal safety. The Hardy family has not commented further on any legal action or police involvement following the encounter.