Recent WWE Signing Teases Entry Into 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

A recent WWE signing may be eyeing a major moment on one of the biggest stages of the year.

Matt Cardona, who officially re-signed with WWE earlier this month, has taken to social media to tease a potential surprise entry in the Royal Rumble match set for Saturday, January 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With the event just days away, several top names have already declared for the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches. On the men’s side, Cody Rhodes, reigning winner Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns have all officially announced their entry. For the women, stars such as Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and members of The Judgment Day—Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez—are set to compete.

Cardona, while not yet confirmed for the match, reflected on his long absence from the iconic bout. “The last time I was in a Royal Rumble match was 2015… over 10 years ago!” Cardona wrote. “I’ve had new gear ready every year… even for the 5 years I wasn’t even in WWE. I’ll be in Saudi Arabia next week… gear is packed… I’M ALWAYZ READY!”

The former Intercontinental Champion made it clear that if he does get the call, his intentions are crystal clear. “If I’m in it, I’ll do whatever I can to throw every opponent over the top rope and head to WrestleMania! 1 more championship to win… I’M NOT FINISHED!”

Cardona recently attempted to move closer to title contention by qualifying for a No. 1 contender four-way match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24, but came up short in a loss to Trick Williams.

Whether Cardona gets his long-awaited Royal Rumble return remains to be seen, but with his gear packed and confidence high, the door appears very much open.