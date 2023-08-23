Red Velvet Talks About Past AEW Dynamite Match Against Shaquille O’Neal

Red Velvet is one of the few people who can say she has shared the squared circle with Shaquille O’Neal.

During a recent appearance on The Grue Rume Show, the AEW women’s star reflected on filling in for Brandi Rhodes alongside Cody Rhodes in a mixed tag-bout against the NBA legend and former TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill on an episode of AEW Dynamite in March of 2021.

“The fact that Shaq was there too (in the AEW mixed tag match) brought a lot of highlight into the match and as I got in the ring and I was super nervous, I shook Cody’s hand and he whispered in my ear and he said, ‘Don’t let anyone tell you that this match isn’t about you as well’ and that just really set because you know, the match had Shaq in it and stuff so people — I could have easily been forgotten about and I think he wanted to make sure I remember, this is your moment as well and that just helped me and that was a night I’ll never forget,” she said. “It was crazy because it was such a hectic day. I was so nervous, it was so much going on and the only regret I have on that day is not taking a tag team picture with Cody. I will never have that now, you know?”

Velvet continued, “So I was just like, ‘Ugh!’ I even took a picture with Shaq but just, I wish before the match, there wasn’t so much going on because I would have loved to just really have a picture to remember that moment. I have a picture of us in the ring, shaking hands and when he told me that but still, it would have been good. He jokes about it and talks all the time like, ‘We could have gotten a twin pack action figure.’ I was like, ‘Ugh! I know.’ Tony (Khan), maybe he can still make it, you know?”

H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.