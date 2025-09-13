Report: Bryan Danielson Expected To Return To The Ring At Some Point

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, even though Bryan Danielson is now part of the AEW Dynamite commentary team, he believes that Danielson will eventually return to in-ring competition.

Meltzer also mentioned that Tony Schiavone will continue in his role as the play-by-play announcer for AEW Collision, although his involvement with Dynamite will now be limited to conducting interviews.

This perspective comes after Danielson stated in a recent interview that he feels his body may not be able to handle a match in AEW, given the company’s intense wrestling style.

Meltzer said, “I think that he’s very comfortable with the idea that he’s not going to wrestle again in a major way. I mean I believe he will wrestle again at some point…he’s openly talked about the idea of doing indie shows because he said he can fool around and have fun and do indie shows. He said the style of wrestling in AEW is such that he doesn’t think that he could go out there and work at that level, and he doesn’t want to be the guy who lives on his rep, and also physically, his neck’s not in good shape. He didn’t have the surgery. Tony Schiavone was there, he’s doing interviews, but no longer on the announcing team so that’s the replacement. It’s fresh, it’s new, Tony Schiavone will still be announcing on Collision so it’s not like he’s going away from announcing.”