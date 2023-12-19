Report: Charlotte Flair Signs New WWE Deal For Huge Pay Increase

“The Queen” is going to remain with WWE for the next few years.

Fightful Select is reporting that Charlotte Flair has agreed to a contract extension that will keep her with the company for several more years.

Flair becomes the first talent to agree to an extension since the TKO merger back in April.

It’s also worth noting that according to the report, Flair’s new WWE deal is a huge money increase over her last contract, and one of the highest-paid deals to a woman in WWE history.

It also includes a travel bus for Flair, which is becoming more common among top stars.