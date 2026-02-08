Report: Comp Tickets Could Become Part Of WWE Contracts

Pro wrestling legend Rikishi recently expressed his dissatisfaction on an episode of his podcast, Off The Top, regarding his inability to obtain complimentary tickets to WWE events.

This is particularly frustrating for him, as he is a WWE Hall of Famer and the father of three main-event talents: The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Many employees have voiced frustration with the company’s new policy on comp tickets, which requires them to submit a request, obtain approval, and then secure seats via a hidden link. This change has coincided with significant ticket price increases, which have not been well-received by the talent.

According to Fightful Select, one proposed solution for talent is to include comp ticket allotments in their contracts, which would benefit more popular and valuable talent.

The report also mentioned that the opportunity to network with Hall of Famers in the audience could provide an additional, though hard-to-quantify, value.

Despite rising costs that may exclude lower-income families from attending, WWE continues to set records for attendance and revenue at its Premium Live Events (PLEs). Additionally, hosting international shows allows for higher ticket prices, given the rarity of these events overseas.