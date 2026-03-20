Report: Dennis Rodman To Be Inducted Into 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

Another unexpected crossover star is reportedly headed for WWE immortality.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, NBA legend and former WCW/nWo personality Dennis Rodman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

Rodman is expected to join a stacked and diverse class that already includes Demolition, AJ Styles, and Stephanie McMahon.

That’s quite the mix.

Rodman’s wrestling ties date back to 1997, when he made his debut in World Championship Wrestling during the height of the Monday Night Wars, aligning himself with the iconic New World Order faction.

His involvement reached a whole new level in 1998, when he made mainstream headlines by skipping practice during the NBA Finals to compete in a high-profile match alongside Hulk Hogan.

Yes, that actually happened.

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania 42 week festivities next month.