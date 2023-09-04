Report: Former WWE Stars Returning This Week On NXT

Some familiar faces to longtime WWE and NXT fans are expected to resurface soon.

Real soon.

As noted, The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) and WWE Hall of Fame legend Paul Ellering are expected to return to WWE for a run on the NXT brand.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Ellering is already in town in Orlando. The current whereabouts of Akam and Rezar are unknown, however the belief is that the trio will make their return on this week’s NXT on USA show on Tuesday night.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.