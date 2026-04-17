Report: MJF Not Taking Time Off After AEW Title Loss

During Wednesday’s Spring BreakThru episode of AEW Dynamite, a surprising title change occurred when MJF lost the AEW World Championship to Darby Allin.

This came just days after MJF successfully defended the title against Kenny Omega at Dynasty. His unexpected defeat sparked speculation that he might step away from AEW TV for a while to fulfill film commitments.

However, this does not appear to be the case. According to Self Made Pro Wrestling, following an interview with the former AEW World Champion this past February, sources close to the situation have indicated that MJF is not scheduled to film a movie at this time.

The report also mentioned that MJF is expected to appear in upcoming Dynamite episodes and will be included in the main event plans for Double or Nothing.

Regarding MJF’s defeat last Wednesday night, it was described as a rather anticlimactic and embarrassing end to what had been an impressive title reign. MJF was essentially dominated by Allin, who delivered four Coffin Drops before pinning MJF with a headlock takeover. MJF has since reacted to his loss on Twitter (X).