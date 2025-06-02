Report: MLW Interested In Recently Released WWE Stars

Following WWE’s wave of releases in May 2025, more details have emerged regarding the future plans and interest surrounding several former NXT and main roster talents.

Internally, WWE reportedly anticipated Jakara Jackson’s release, as NXT creative “constructed the split” between her and tag partner Lash Legend in advance. This was despite previous internal discussions about potentially pushing the duo to the main roster as WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship contenders.

Sources within Major League Wrestling (MLW) have stated there is “likely to be interest” in several recently released women’s stars, including Mara Sadè, as MLW looks to further expand its women’s division.

Gigi Dolin (fka Priscilla Kelly) is reportedly a hot commodity on the free-agent market. With a diverse résumé that includes appearances in AEW, TNA, a 2018 tour with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, and past MLW dates, Dolin is positioned for a strong return to the indie scene and possibly beyond.

She has already announced independent dates and posted a powerful emotional video reflecting on her WWE release, emphasizing her intent to rise stronger and show what she’s capable of.

Both Dakota Kai and Cora Jade — now going by her pre-WWE ring name Elayna Black — have reportedly secured representation in the past few weeks. The move suggests both talents are preparing for significant post-WWE ventures, possibly including media, wrestling, and crossover opportunities.

Elayna Black has relaunched under her old brand, launched an OnlyFans, and is actively taking independent bookings now that her 30-day non-compete clause has expired.

The 30-day non-compete periods for NXT talent released in early May have now largely expired, making most of the former stars eligible to appear on indie shows, streaming events, and possibly other televised promotions. In contrast, main roster talent are typically bound to 90-day non-compete clauses, which will expire in early August unless waived.

With interest rising from multiple promotions and a rapidly evolving free-agent landscape, expect several of these names to make their return to the spotlight soon.