Report: Motor City Machine Guns Close To Finalizing Deal With AEW

It looks like the Motor City Machine Guns are close to signing on the dotted line.

Not with TNA Wrestling, however.

F4WOnline.com and BodySlam.net are reporting that the Motor City Machine Guns duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley are expected to sign deals to join AEW.

According to the report, Sabin and Shelley, longtime TNA Wrestling veterans, are currently in the process of finalizing deals with the company.

While a contract is not expected to be signed imminently, “the decision has been made and a deal will be worked out.”

It’s also worth noting that Shelley filed to trademark the terms “Motor City Machine Guns” and “MCMG” for wrestling purposes back on March 19, 2024.

The Motor City Machine Guns finished up with TNA at the 3/22 and 3/23 iMPACT On AXS TV taping in Philadelphia, PA., with the final match airing on Thursday.