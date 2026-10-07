Report: New Orleans Could Be In Contention To Host WrestleMania 45

New Orleans has reportedly emerged as a potential destination for WWE WrestleMania 45 in 2029.

According to Fightful Select, there is currently a hold on the Caesars Superdome spanning March 12 through April 21, 2029. A source familiar with WWE events in New Orleans indicated that the hold was placed in conjunction with the company.

The six-week window does not necessarily mean WWE would need the stadium for that entire period. Major events at the Superdome can require approximately two weeks for preparation and load-in, while the extended hold could provide WWE with flexibility as it works toward determining specific dates.

Despite the development, WrestleMania 45 has not officially been awarded to New Orleans. A WWE spokesperson reportedly stated that nothing has been finalized and there is currently nothing to announce.

New Orleans was previously scheduled to host WrestleMania 42 in 2026 before WWE changed course and moved the event to Las Vegas. WWE officials subsequently indicated that WrestleMania would return to New Orleans at a later date.

Indianapolis is another city awaiting a future WrestleMania after WWE committed to bringing the event there as part of its partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp.

The Superdome hold makes New Orleans a notable possibility for WrestleMania 45, but it should not be considered confirmation. WWE has previously changed its WrestleMania plans involving the city, and no official destination for the 2029 event has been announced.