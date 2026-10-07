WWE Stars Pay Emotional Tribute To PAC In New Video

WWE has released a new video featuring several Superstars paying emotional tribute to PAC following his death at the age of 40.

AEW announced on September 27 that PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley and who previously competed in WWE as Neville, had passed away.

In the video published by WWE on October 7, those who knew and worked with Satterley reflected on both his extraordinary ability inside the ring and the person he was away from wrestling.

Kevin Owens recalled being blown away after wrestling Satterley for the first time, telling him afterward, “You’re like the best wrestler I’ve ever seen and ever worked with.”

Owens added, “As a performer, there’s nothing at all that he couldn’t do better than anyone else.”

Despite being regarded so highly by his peers, Satterley was repeatedly remembered for his humility and willingness to use his talent to make those around him look better.

Big Cass recalled Satterley approaching one of their matches with the intention of showcasing him, telling Cass, “Let’s highlight you, big man. Let’s do everything you want to do. Let’s make sure we shine you tonight.”

Tyson Kidd offered a similar assessment of Satterley’s ability to elevate his opponents, saying, “The reason why everybody had such great matches with Ben was because Ben was in them.”

The tributes extended well beyond his accomplishments inside the ring. Satterley was remembered by friends and colleagues as genuine, kind and exceptionally funny.

Becky Lynch said, “He didn’t have to try to be anything because he just was,” while Kidd described him simply as “the best of us.”

His love for his wife, Natalie, and the rest of his family was also a recurring theme. Friends recalled how happy Satterley would become when speaking about returning home to Newcastle.

Sami Zayn struggled to find the words to describe their relationship and the grief surrounding his death before reflecting on the life they were fortunate enough to share.

“We were so lucky. We had the best life, man, and we got to share it together.”

Cody Rhodes reflected on the legacy Satterley leaves behind, hoping future generations who discover his wrestling will also come to understand the man behind the performer.

“I hope they can discover the magic of what you did outside the ring, which was just maintain your identity and be a good man.”

The video represents WWE’s latest tribute to Satterley, whose career and character have been remembered across the wrestling world since his passing.