WWE RAW Results – October 5, 2026

Venue: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Commentary: Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Raw opened with Roman Reigns meeting The Usos backstage. The twins wanted to discuss their problems with 946, but Reigns postponed the conversation after hearing LA Knight’s entrance music.

LA Knight and Roman Reigns Exchange Final Words

LA Knight entered five days before challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank.

Knight acknowledged the chaos surrounding The Bloodline and 946 but insisted the championship match was all that mattered. He described Reigns as the establishment and vowed to bring the entire system crashing down.

Knight said Reigns would enter Money in the Bank distracted by what 946 had done to his family. Unlike Reigns, Knight claimed he was comfortable living in chaos and believed that gave him the advantage.

Reigns dismissed the suggestion that he was distracted. He said he had been born into the fire and would not lose his composure because of either 946 or Knight’s insults.

The champion accused Knight of hypocrisy, reminding him that he had attacked Reigns following his successful defense against PENTA in Mexico. Reigns said Knight had always held his attention but was nowhere near his level.

Knight responded by calling Reigns a manufactured corporate puppet and an industry plant. He promised to drop Reigns on his head and leave Money in the Bank as World Heavyweight Champion.

PENTA and Je’Von Evans vs. Bron Breakker and Austin Theory

The fight began during The Vision’s entrance, with both teams brawling around ringside. PENTA targeted Bron Breakker’s leg while Je’Von Evans traded strikes with Austin Theory.

Once the match officially settled inside the ring, Evans used his speed to frustrate Theory. Breakker changed the momentum with a gutwrench suplex and later joined Theory for a pendulum backbreaker-running lariat combination.

The Vision isolated Evans, including delivering a Doomsday Bulldog. Evans eventually avoided Breakker’s spear and sent him shoulder-first into the ring post, allowing PENTA to receive the tag.

PENTA ran through Theory with a hurricanrana, reverse Sling Blade, corner handstand dropkick and springboard tornado DDT. He then wiped out Breakker with a somersault plancha as Evans attacked Theory.

Maxxine Dupri distracted the referee while Logan Paul attempted to throw Theory a pair of brass knuckles. Logan overshot the pass, allowing Evans to retrieve the weapon and strike Theory behind the referee’s back for the pinfall.

Winners: PENTA and Je’Von Evans

Bronson Reed attacked PENTA and Evans after the match. Reed planted Evans with a brainbuster before dropping PENTA with the Jagged Edge and Tsunami.

Oba Femi stormed into the ring and fought The Vision. Despite being temporarily overwhelmed, Oba recovered with a double clothesline and repeated running uppercuts. Reed stopped him with a clothesline and senton before climbing for the Tsunami, but Oba knocked him down with a leaping cutter.

Oba warned Reed that while everyone else would climb a ladder at Money in the Bank, Reed had a mountain to climb. He vowed to punish Reed for the seven months he had been absent and declared that Reed’s “ass belongs to Oba Femi.”

Liv Morgan Promises Revenge

Liv Morgan accused Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer of conspiring to take the Women’s World Championship from her.

Morgan complained that she had not received the rematch she deserved because Lynch had inserted herself into the title picture. She promised to defeat Becky later in the evening before reclaiming the championship from Vaquer at Money in the Bank.

Morgan concluded by again declaring herself the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time.

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee Confront The Judgment Day

Dragon Lee praised Rey Mysterio as the greatest luchador ever and said Rey still moved like he was 20 years old.

Rey compared Big Cass’ recent tantrum to the behavior of Dominik Mysterio, prompting Dom and JD McDonagh to interrupt.

McDonagh called Rey and Dragon the “Lucha Dopes” and said Dominik was the greatest Mysterio of all time. Dragon responded by calling Dom a fake King of the Luchadores and mocking the size of McDonagh’s head.

Rey and Dragon challenged them to a match later in the show.

Roman Reigns Takes Control of the 946 Situation

In a video message, 946 taunted The Bloodline for continuing to call themselves “the ones” while members of their family were being taken out. The group said only two targets remained before they reached their ultimate prize.

Inside The Bloodline’s locker room, The Usos mocked Royce Keys for behaving like a Tribal Chief. Reigns interrupted and demanded to know why 946 remained a problem.

Jimmy admitted that 946 continued to outmaneuver them. Reigns questioned whether Jacob Fatu had done his job and criticized The Usos for taking orders from him. Roman reminded them that he had appointed The Usos as captains, while Jacob was supposed to be a soldier.

Reigns later brought Adam Pearce into the locker room and ordered him to either remove 946 or force them to fall in line. Pearce confirmed that 946 would face The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match the following week.

Jimmy believed he would be teaming with Reigns, but Roman informed him that neither man would compete. Instead, The Usos would reunite with Solo Sikoa.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca and Lola Vice

Sol Ruca and Lola Vice attacked before the bell and controlled the early action with tandem offense. Vice briefly trapped Raquel Rodriguez in a triangle choke, but Rodriguez escaped by swinging her head-first into the middle rope.

Ruca and Vice combined their speed and striking to neutralize Rodriguez before hitting simultaneous dives on the floor. The Judgment Day regained control during the commercial break and isolated Ruca.

Vice received the tag and delivered her combination strikes, a Saito suplex and repeated hip attacks. She later trapped Perez in a rear-naked choke, but Rodriguez attempted to drag her partner from the ring.

Ruca and Vice appeared close to victory following a Backstabber-spinning kick combination. Rodriguez interrupted and launched Ruca into the corner.

During the closing sequence, Vice accidentally struck Ruca with the MIA spinning backfist. Perez capitalized by trapping Vice in a bridging O’Connor roll for the victory.

Winners: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page

Ethan Page used his size advantage during the opening exchanges and taunted Rey Fenix. Fenix responded by repeatedly forcing Page to run the ropes before striking with a springboard enzuigiri and Goodbye Amigo Kick.

Fenix followed with a springboard tornillo to the floor and a step-up moonsault for a near fall. Page took control by driving Fenix into the turnbuckles and later delivered a leg-capture belly-to-back suplex.

Fenix rallied with a handspring cutter, rebound spinning heel kick and double-underhook facebuster. Page survived and answered with a powerslam and pop-up powerslam for another close count.

Page attempted an avalanche powerslam, but Fenix escaped and connected with an enzuigiri. After several counters involving the Mexican Muscle Buster and EGO’s Edge, Fenix caught Page in an inside cradle to score the pinfall.

Winner: Rey Fenix

The Judgment Day Celebrates

Liv Morgan congratulated Rodriguez and Perez on their victory. She predicted that Perez would capture the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase and later cash in to add another championship to The Judgment Day.

Dominik predicted the group would soon hold three titles, assuming Morgan defeated Becky and reclaimed the Women’s World Championship.

JD McDonagh then received a package from Joe Hendry promoting his new album, Beyond Belief. The package contained a JD McDonagh Funko Pop, leaving McDonagh furious.

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Dominik immediately tagged out rather than start against his father. Rey and Dragon controlled McDonagh with quick tags and tandem offense, including an assisted cazadora leg drop.

Dragon overwhelmed McDonagh with a running hurricanrana, wrecking-ball dropkick and Shibata-style corner dropkick. Rey then joined Dragon for dives onto both opponents at ringside.

The Judgment Day took control during the commercial break and isolated Rey. Dominik drove his father into the turnbuckles with a Gory Special before McDonagh continued the punishment.

Rey eventually created an opening by sending McDonagh into the ring post and dropping Dominik with a spinning DDT. Before Rey could tag out, Big Cass pulled Dragon from the apron and drove him over the barricade.

Rey fought Cass off and set McDonagh up for the 619. McDonagh had made a blind tag, however, and countered the attack with a running headbutt to secure the victory.

Winners: Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Cass attempted to chokeslam Rey after the match, but Dragon made the save. Cass dropped Lee with East River Crossing before flattening both luchadores with a double big boot.

Becky Lynch Responds to Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch accused Morgan of ignoring the numerous occasions on which she had cheated or relied on The Judgment Day.

Lynch said Morgan broke rules, destroyed everything around her and then claimed corruption whenever anyone fought back. According to Becky, Morgan feared her involvement because Lynch would ensure the Women’s World Championship represented excellence rather than mediocrity.

Becky vowed to defeat Morgan and challenge Stephanie Vaquer at Money in the Bank. She said the match was no longer simply about winning—it was about preventing Morgan from succeeding.

Bayley Warns Lyra Valkyria Their Rivalry Is Not Over

Lyra Valkyria questioned why she remained outside the top of the women’s division despite doing everything necessary to succeed.

Lyra blamed Bayley for costing her a place in Money in the Bank, despite Lyra ending their partnership and defeating her twice.

Bayley interrupted and told Lyra that she had no control over when their rivalry concluded. Bayley said it would not end until she decided it was over.

946 Sends Another Warning

Jaida Parker mocked Solo Sikoa for returning to his family after failing to follow his own advice.

Royce Keys said 946 now had a new strategy: line up the entire Bloodline and take them all out at once. Parker closed the message by declaring that nobody was safe.

Paul Heyman Warns Bronson Reed About Oba Femi

Bronson Reed promised Paul Heyman that he would destroy Oba Femi at Money in the Bank.

Heyman warned Reed that Oba truly was the mountain nobody could climb. He told Reed that victory would require throwing Oba from the mountain and delivering Tsunami after Tsunami until people begged him to stop—and then delivering even more.

Heyman explained that Oba had humbled him by proving Brock Lesnar was human. He warned that if Reed failed to inflict overwhelming punishment, Oba would humble him as well.

After Heyman walked away, Reed watched the conclusion of Oba’s Hell in a Cell match against Lesnar at SummerSlam repeatedly playing on a monitor.

Women’s World Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch

Morgan slapped Lynch during the opening exchange, prompting Becky to attack with repeated stomps and strikes. Morgan gained control on the floor by driving Lynch into the ring post and barricade.

Morgan controlled the middle portion with a running hip attack, high knee and shotgun dropkick. Becky rallied with clotheslines, an exploder suplex and Dublin Drop.

The match became increasingly competitive as Morgan landed a Codebreaker and float-over DDT, while Becky answered with a butterfly suplex and attempted cross-armbreaker.

Morgan delivered the Three Amigos and an enzuigiri before Becky responded with a superplex and DDT. Becky transitioned between the cross-armbreaker and Dis-Arm-Her, but Morgan escaped by biting her leg.

The Judgment Day arrived and repeatedly interfered. Perez drove Becky into the ring post, allowing Morgan to deliver a sunset-flip powerbomb. Becky later hit the Manhandle Slam, but Rodriguez placed Morgan’s foot on the bottom rope.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer came out and attacked Perez when The Judgment Day continued interfering. During the confusion, Becky accidentally punched Vaquer, and Morgan followed by dropkicking the champion from the apron.

The referee finally ejected Rodriguez and Perez after catching them attempting to give Morgan the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Vaquer then attacked both Morgan and Lynch, forcing the referee to stop the match.

Result: No contest

Vaquer called Adam Pearce to the ring and demanded to face both women at Money in the Bank. Pearce confirmed that Vaquer would defend the Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match.

Vaquer dragged both challengers into position and landed a Spiral Tap, standing tall over them as Raw went off the air.

Announced for Next Week

The Bloodline will face 946 in a six-man tag team match.

Chad Gable will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rey Fenix.