Report: WWE NXT Europe Future In Doubt As Internal Talk Disappears

A new report suggests that WWE’s long-planned NXT Europe brand may have been quietly shelved.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that “virtually all talk about NXT Europe is non-existent” within WWE, indicating the project is no longer an active topic of internal discussion.

Originally announced in August 2022 as the successor to the now-defunct NXT UK brand, NXT Europe was intended to recruit and develop talent from across the continent.

However, the launch has faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and corporate changes following WWE’s merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings.

While the brand’s future is uncertain, WWE has seen strong results through partnerships with established international promotions.

In recent months, the company has engaged in high-profile collaborations with Pro Wrestling NOAH (Japan), Lucha Libre AAA (Mexico), and TNA Wrestling (United States), allowing them to showcase international talent without the cost of operating a full-time overseas brand.