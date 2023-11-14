Rey Mysterio Pays Touching Tribute On Anniversary Of Eddie Guerrero’s Passing

Rey Mysterio paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero today.

On the 18-year anniversary of the passing of the WWE Hall of Fame legend, fellow icon Rey Mysterio took to social media on Monday to issue a statement.

“18 years ago today after your passing [and] will forever continue to love you, miss you and honor your memory,” Mysterio wrote. “I have imagined so many times over [and] over how incredible it would be seeing you by Dominik’s side in present moment, but completely satisfied that he was by your side in 2005 before you left us, is a true blessing!! Love [and] Miss you WeeWeeto. #VivaLaRaza🇲🇽 #RIP.”

