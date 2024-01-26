Rhea Ripley Hits 300-Day Milestone As WWE Women’s World Champion

Rhea Ripley is always on top.

On Friday, “Mami’s” reign atop the women’s division has reached a new milestone.

The Judgment Day member has officially surpassed the 300-day milestone figure for her ongoing WWE Women’s World Championship reign.

Ripley initially won the title from Charlotte Flair at night one of WrestleMania 39 last year, in a bout many called one of the best women’s matches of 2023.

She re-tweeted the following post on X acknowledging the milestone.