Rhea Ripley Hits 300-Day Milestone As WWE Women’s World Champion

Rhea Ripley is always on top.
On Friday, “Mami’s” reign atop the women’s division has reached a new milestone.
The Judgment Day member has officially surpassed the 300-day milestone figure for her ongoing WWE Women’s World Championship reign.
Ripley initially won the title from Charlotte Flair at night one of WrestleMania 39 last year, in a bout many called one of the best women’s matches of 2023.
She re-tweeted the following post on X acknowledging the milestone.
Rhea Ripley has officially surpassed 300 days as @WWE Women’s World Champion.
Enjoying the reign? pic.twitter.com/r10upZ74ZO
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 26, 2024