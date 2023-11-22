Rhea Ripley On An Impressive Streak Heading Into WWE Survivor Series

As evidenced by the Women’s World Champion’s numerous title defenses and her appearance on WWE Monday Night RAW alongside the other members of The Judgment Day faction, Rhea Ripley’s rise to the top of the women’s division in WWE over the past year has been evident to viewers of WWE television.

Ripley won this year’s Royal Rumble Match for women, earning the right to compete for a title of her choice at WrestleMania 39. As a result, Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the first night.

She has successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Zelina Vega since then. She will defend her title against Zoey Stark this Saturday at the Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago.

Ripley was last pinned on May 30, 2022, in a match against Liv Morgan on a Monday Night RAW episode, according to WrestleFeatures.

Ripley hasn’t lost a match since Rey Mysterio and Vega defeated Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match on the May 5, 2023 episode of SmackDown.