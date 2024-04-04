Rhea Ripley On Why She Brought Becky Lynch’s Daughter Into Their Rivalry

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley recently appeared on an episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, where she talked about a number of topics including why she brought Becky Lynch’s daughter into their rivalry and Lynch being upset about it.

Ripley said, “I understand. But at the end of the day, I feel like I just wasn’t getting through to her. Like I said I wanted her attention, it’s easy to get everyone else’s attention, I wanted her attention. So what’s the best way to get her attention? I mean there’s no better way than bringing up her daughter.”

On sending a message to Lynch:

“I’m done being respectful at this point. I want to see that fighting Becky that I know is there deep down inside. I want her to realize that I could have all these things and I chose not to, but if driven to that point, I will.”

You can check out Ripley’s comments in the video below.