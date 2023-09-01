Rhea Ripley Shares Throwback Photo With Raquel Rodriguez, Comments On Payback

Rhea Ripley knows who she’s dealing with in Raquel Rodriguez.

Ahead of the WWE Payback 2023 premium live event this weekend, “Mami” is ready for the challenge at hand, as she is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against the former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion.

Ripley took to Twitter (X) on Friday and wrote about her title defense on Saturday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

“I know what you’ve done,” she wrote, along with some photos of the two working together in NXT years ago. “I know what you’re capable of. I know you better than ANYONE.”

She continued, “WWE Payback, I will remind you who I am. #RnR.”

Check out the post below, and join us here on Saturday night for live WWE Payback 2023 results coverage from Pittsburgh, PA.