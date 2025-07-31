Jim Cornette Comments On Vince McMahon’s Driving After Crash

TMZ.com reported earlier this week that former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was involved in a serious car accident. While McMahon escaped without injury, others involved have described the incident as harrowing.

Barbara Dolan, founder and CEO of BD8 Capital Partners, was also involved in the crash and shared her account of the terrifying experience. “I’m lucky to have survived a horrific car crash,” Dolan stated.

No further details have been released publicly about the cause of the accident or potential legal fallout.

According to Fightful.com, concerns about McMahon’s driving habits have existed inside WWE for decades. Employees and talent have reportedly joked about, and at times feared, McMahon’s driving style, describing it as “erratic” and dangerous.

“It’s been joked about, but also taken very seriously,” one source told Fightful. “People would go out of their way not to ride with him.”

Former WWE manager and commentator Jim Cornette chimed in on social media following the news. Posting to Twitter/X, Cornette recalled: “The long list of people who would refuse to ride with Vince driving included me and Jim Ross, who told him ‘I love my children and want to see them again.’”

The tweet has since gone viral among wrestling fans, reigniting conversation about the behind-the-scenes stories of Vince’s unfiltered and unpredictable nature.

