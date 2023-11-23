Ric Flair Believes Some People Are Upset At Him For Joining AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Shannon Sharpe on an episode of Club Shay Shay on a number of topics including how he thinks some people are upset at him for joining AEW.

Flair said, “I think some people are upset with me now that I went to work at AEW. I don’t know why. If you’re acknowledging, and you think I’ve contributed to the business, and I know I have because I hear it every day, you would think they would let me do whatever I want to do. As long as it doesn’t affect them. I’m not going to get on TV and say ‘AEW is better,’ I’m not doing something stupid. I’m just working. That’s all I know how to do. They’re mad. Not mad, but they did something…I’ll tell you off camera.”

