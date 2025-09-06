Ric Flair Reacts To Bret Hart’s Wrestling Philosophy, Shares Thoughts On GUNTHER

In a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart compared his own technical approach to wrestling with the chop-heavy, physical style of fellow legend Ric Flair and current WWE star GUNTHER.

Now, “The Nature Boy” has offered his take, praising Hart’s technical mastery while explaining the stark differences in their in-ring philosophies.

Speaking with the Escapist Magazine, Flair acknowledged Hart’s reputation as one of the best technical wrestlers of all time, but noted that Bret’s dislike of the more physical elements of Flair’s offense set them apart. “Oh, I agree with Bret as far as being one of the greatest technical performers of all time. That goes without saying. But Bret never liked to get smacked, and that’s the way I worked. We laugh about it now, but he just hated getting chopped.”

Flair went on to explain why his stiff, hard-hitting style was essential to his presentation.

By striking opponents with full force, Flair said he was able to draw fans deeper into the drama of the match. “For me with someone like Ricky Steamboat, you must have seen our matches. I hit Steamboat as hard as I could. I hit Sting as hard as I could and the people could feel it. Especially when you’re out on the floor. I even watched a match between me and The Rock recently. I was smacking the hell out of The Rock. He didn’t care.”

The 16-time World Champion also weighed in on the current Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER, who has often been compared to Flair for his hard-hitting style.

While Flair praised GUNTHER’s “tremendous look” and strong facial expressions, he made it clear that he doesn’t see him on the same level. “For GUNTHER, I haven’t watched him enough, but what they find fascinating about GUNTHER is his look. He has a tremendous look. Because when he wrestled Pat McAfee, Pat McAfee was 10 times the athlete that he is. But GUNTHER has a great look. His facials are great and all that. But if you’re comparing him to me, come on, there’s levels to the game.”

Flair and Hart’s differing philosophies continue to fuel one of wrestling’s most enduring debates: technical precision versus physical storytelling. Both men remain widely regarded as two of the greatest wrestlers of all time, each leaving a distinct mark on the industry.