Ric Flair Releases Statement Regarding Mass WWE & NXT Talent Cuts

Ric Flair has finally caught wind of the massive WWE and NXT releases from earlier this week.

On Saturday morning, “The Nature Boy” took to social media to release a statement acknowledging the news and writing specifically about Dolph Ziggler being cut from the company.

“Shame on me for being so busy that I haven’t kept up with all of the releases at WWE,” Flair wrote via his official Twitter (X) page on Saturday morning. “I just hope that each and every one of you know that at the end of the day we all love wrestling, but it’s a business first and foremost. I still after retiring in 2008, remember the day that I had to walk away as being one of the most difficult days of my life.”

Flair continued, talking about the WWE release of Dolph Ziggler specifically.

“And as for my dear friend, Dolph Ziggler, who has been my close friend for 20 years, you have been nothing less than the best professional and the best at everything you have been called upon to do,” Flair wrote. “A leader, a champion, and a man of unquestionable character. I’ll never forget the letter you wrote me in the hospital. I know you will be successful in life because that’s who you are. I look forward to our next meeting and two dirty martinis with extra olives!”

Check out the post, which includes a photo of Ric Flair and Dolph Ziggler, via the tweet embedded below courtesy of Ric Flair’s official Twitter (X) page.