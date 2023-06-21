Ric Flair Speaks Highly Of Particular Match From AEW Collision Series Premiere

“The Nature Boy” is proud of his son-in-law.

On his “To Be The Man” podcast, Ric Flair offered high praise to his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, following his return match performance against Buddy Matthews on the series premiere of AEW Collision this past Saturday night.

“What a match,” he said. “Unbelievable. He stole it. I texted Tony. They stole it. I don’t know what direction he’s going in next, but man, it’s just gotta be positive for him. He reiterated the fact that he, it’s hard to say top five because there’s so many, but he is for sure in the top ten in terms of performers in our business, without a doubt. If I watch that match back, I say he’s in the top five. But man, they killed it.”

Flair also commended Matthews for his performance.

“Buddy [Matthews] did a hell of a job as well. That whole new show, it had a whole new look. To me, it blows Dynamite away.”

Check out the complete episode of the “To Be The Man with Ric Flair” podcast by visiting Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.