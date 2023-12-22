Ric Flair Talks About Charlotte Flair Being Stressed Out Because Of Her Injury

Ric Flair recently appeared as a guest on “Casual Conversations with The Classic” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Nature Boy” spoke about his daughter, Charlotte Flair, being stressed because of her injury and lengthy hiatus from WWE action, and predicted that she will have the greatest storyline ever when she inevitably returns.

“She’s the best worker in the business. Man or woman,” Flair said of his daughter. “She can do stuff Rey Mysterio does. She is the best worker in the business, male or female. She never politics. In this horrible world of politics in the business, she doesn’t kiss anybody’s ass. She just gets better every day.”

Flair continued, “She’ll come back from this injury, it’s stressing her out because she hasn’t been hurt in a long time, but she’s so muscled up. She’ll come through the surgery, they’ll put some stem cells in her, she’ll come back, and it’ll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I’m not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that’s just the way it is.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.