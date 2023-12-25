Ric Flair To Appear On Tyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special On FOX News

There will be some pro wrestling personalities on a New Year’s special on FOX News.

This weekend, FOX News released an announcement regarding a New Year’s Eve special hosted by pro wrestling veteran Tyrus (a.k.a. Brodus Clasy).

Among those scheduled to appear on the special airing at 11pm, is WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW performer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Featured below is the announcement that was sent out today.

A New Year With Tyrus

FOX News Channel, 11pm

Gutfeld! cohost, legendary wrestler and New York Times bestselling author Tyrus will headline his first New Year’s Eve special. Joined by Michele Tafoya, Sean Duffy (cohost of FOX Business Network’s The Bottom Line), and comedian Tyler Fischer, Tyrus will take viewers through the most viral trends, the most downloaded songs and more 2023 favorites. The special will also include an appearance by wrestler Ric Flair, as he provides advice on how to turn things around in 2024. Additionally, Zach Greig, a plant operator for the Australian Antarctic Division, will join the special to discuss the unique aspects of ringing in the new year from Antarctica.



Thanks to Mike Motley.